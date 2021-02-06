Braves bring back Ozuna on $65 million, 4-year deal

ATLANTA — Marcell Ozuna is returning to Atlanta, with or without the designated hitter.

The Braves reclaimed Ozuna's power bat for the middle of their lineup on Friday night by signing the slugger to a $65 million, four-year contract.

The Braves announced the deal for the 2020 National League home run and RBI leader less than two weeks before pitchers and catchers are set to report for spring training. The deal includes a fifth-year club option for $16 million with a $1 million buyout.

The Braves made the major commitment to Ozuna despite having no assurance there will be a DH in the NL in 2021. He flourished in the role in 2020, helping the Braves win the NL East and come within one win of advancing to the World Series. The Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series after leading the series 3-1.

Ozuna's value to the team, in the clubhouse and as lineup protection for 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman, was crucial to the team's hopes of winning a fourth straight NL East title and making another run for the World Series.

Ozuna, who has played with three teams over the past four seasons, said he was glad to settle down in Atlanta.