Back from virus, Freeman makes NLCS in 11th year for Braves

"We definitely feel like we deserve to be in this situation," he said. "But we all know baseball is a funny game sometimes, and they made us wait one more year and that's OK with us."

The four-time All-Star was healthy this season after recovering from COVID-19 and is an MVP candidate after hitting .341 with 13 homers, 53 RBIs and a NL-leading 23 doubles in the regular season.

Freeman hasn't found his stroke in the playoffs so far this year, hitting .167 (3 for 18) with only one RBI as the Braves went 5-0 against Cincinnati and Miami.

Freeman has spent his entire 11-year career in Atlanta, making him the team's longest tenured player. It means a lot to him that he's helped put the Braves back in the championship series for the first time since the days when his idol Hall of Famer Chipper Jones starred for the team and Bobby Cox was its manager.

Freeman played with Jones in his final three seasons and the pair remain close. He's such a huge fan of the former third baseman that he has a little reminder of him at every game.

"As you can see, I wear his shirt every game," he said pulling on a tattered blue shirt with a white No. 10 for Jones' jersey number. "It's on its last leg."