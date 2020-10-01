Anderson shines, Braves shut out Reds, sweep series

ATLANTA — It had been so long since the Atlanta Braves won a postseason series, Marcell Ozuna wanted to make sure he captured the moment.

Then Adam Duvall joined the selfie bandwagon.

Ian Anderson dazzled in another shutout performance for Atlanta, and the Braves won a playoff series for the first time in almost two decades by sweeping the light-hitting Cincinnati Reds with a 5-0 victory Thursday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits for the NL East champions, including a run-scoring double in the fifth. After winning Wednesday's series opener 1-0 in 13 innings, Atlanta broke open Game 2 on two-run homers by Ozuna and Duvall off Raisel Iglesias in the eighth.

Following his drive to left-center, Ozuna paused on his jog down the first-base line to hold up his hand and pretend he was taking a selfie photo.

When Duvall added another shot, Ozuna called him to the end of the dugout for another selfie.

Duvall said Ozuna "kind of put me in the spotlight right there. I was having fun with it. That's not really my forte. I'm not, I guess, super flashy or anything but we were having fun with it."

It was definitely a fun day for Ozuna and Co. Not so much for Joey Votto and the Reds.