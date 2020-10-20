After NLCS heartbreak, Braves' hope rests on young starters

ATLANTA — There were pained admissions of heartbreak and declarations of hope from players and manager Brian Snitker after the Atlanta Braves fell one win shy of the World Series.

The heartbreak was obvious after a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series on Sunday night. The Braves led the series 3-1. They held leads of 2-0 and 3-2 in the decisive game and still were denied their first World Series appearance since 1999.

“I hate that,” Snitker said. “I want to go to the World Series so bad.”

Freddie Freeman offered a balanced perspective when he spoke of the pain of the present and the promise of the future.

“It hurts right now, it really does,” Freeman said. “This moment (stinks), but the Atlanta Braves organization is set up for success for a very long time. This group of guys we have this year is the start of something special.”

The hope is bolstered by the emergence of young starting pitchers Ian Anderson, Kyle Wright and Bryse Wilson. The three seized opportunities during the pandemic-shortened season as Atlanta's rotation was depleted by injuries and poor performance.