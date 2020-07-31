Zack Godley becomes Red Sox starter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Veteran MLB pitcher and former Bamberg-Ehrhardt standout Zack Godley has worked his way into the Boston Red Sox starting rotation.

The right-handed pitcher, who hurled four scoreless innings and struck out seven against the Mets on Monday, will start for Boston against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium at 7:07 p.m. Saturday, according to www.masslive.com.

The 30-year-old Godley went 23-20 with a 4.10 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 3.63 FIP in 59 outings (57 starts) in 2017 and ’18 combined for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He struggled in 2019, posting a 5.97 ERA in 33 outings (nine starts) between the Diamondbacks and Blue Jays.

During his outing Monday, Godley threw 27 cutters, 24 curveballs and two changeups, according to the www.masslive.com report.

“My approach is to do exactly what I did,” Godley said after Monday’s game. “Early strikes, get weak contact, try to get our team off the field as quickly as possible and let them try to build momentum at the plate. Get some hits and try to score some runs.”

Godley signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox in July after being released by the Detroit Tigers.