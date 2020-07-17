Bamberg's Godley inks deal with Boston Red Sox

Veteran MLB pitcher and former Bamberg-Ehrhardt standout Zack Godley has signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox, with the opportunity to be on the Opening Day roster and possibly work his way into the starting rotation.
The former Red Raiders star confirmed the news to The Times and Democrat on Friday night.
The deal (signed at a time no minor league teams are playing) includes an opt-out clause Godley can use one week into the season, if he so chooses, according to multiple reports.
Godley went 23-20 with a 4.10 ERA (3.63 FIP) over 57 starts in 2017 and 2018, but struggled last year and was unable to find a big-league contract on the free-agent market.
He will be competing early to be in the starting rotation for the Red Sox. With Chris Sale out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and Eduardo Rodriguez temporarily sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, the Red Sox have two open spots in their rotation and are considering Brian Johnson, Chris Mazza, Matt Hall, Jeffrey Springs and others to pencil in for starts.
Boston takes the field July 24 against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.
Godley, a 30-year-old, signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers over the winter. He pitched well in his lone intrasquad game appearance this summer. Detroit then released him from his contract on Monday.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said the team released Godley when it became clear he wasn’t in the team’s plans for 2020.
“More than anything else, we just wanted to give him an opportunity to catch on with somebody else,” Gardenhire said. “We’ve got young men lined up here.
"We’ve got lots of options here.”
Godley has pitched in five MLB seasons, the first four with the Arizona Diamondbacks, before splitting 2019 with Arizona and Toronto. He has a 37-30 win-loss record with 514 strikeouts and a 4.68 earned run average, having been both a relief pitcher and a starting pitcher.
As a senior at the University of Tennessee in 2013, Godley threw six complete games, which was more than any other team in the SEC that season. He finished second in the conference with 98 strikeouts in 16 appearances (14 starts), posting a record of 5-7 with a 3.49 ERA over 108.1 innings.
