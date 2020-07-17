Bamberg's Godley inks deal with Boston Red Sox

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Veteran MLB pitcher and former Bamberg-Ehrhardt standout Zack Godley has signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox, with the opportunity to be on the Opening Day roster and possibly work his way into the starting rotation.

The former Red Raiders star confirmed the news to The Times and Democrat on Friday night.

The deal (signed at a time no minor league teams are playing) includes an opt-out clause Godley can use one week into the season, if he so chooses, according to multiple reports.

Godley went 23-20 with a 4.10 ERA (3.63 FIP) over 57 starts in 2017 and 2018, but struggled last year and was unable to find a big-league contract on the free-agent market.

He will be competing early to be in the starting rotation for the Red Sox. With Chris Sale out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and Eduardo Rodriguez temporarily sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, the Red Sox have two open spots in their rotation and are considering Brian Johnson, Chris Mazza, Matt Hall, Jeffrey Springs and others to pencil in for starts.

Boston takes the field July 24 against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.