Yankees Gardner Baseball

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, a Holly Hill native, has finalized a one-year, $12.5 million contract with the team Monday. Gardner hit .251 last season with 28 home runs and 78 RBI.

 Associated Press File Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Brett Gardner (Holly Hill Academy, College of Charleston) and the New York Yankees finalized his one-year, $12.5 million contract on Saturday.

New York agreed to the deal Dec. 13 during the winter meetings, and the 36-year-old took a physical on Tuesday.

Entering his 13th season with New York, Gardner is the longest-tenured member on the current Yankees roster.

His addition, following last month's nine-year, $324 million contract with pitcher Gerrit Cole, raised the Yankees' projected luxury tax payroll to about $248 million — the threshold where the highest luxury tax rate starts.

Gardner gets a $2 million signing bonus payable Jan. 30 and an $8 million salary for next season. The Yankees have a $10 million option for 2021 with a $2.5 million buyout.

He hit .251 and set career highs with 28 home runs and 74 RBI, a rare left-handed bat in a Yankees lineup dominated by right-handed hitters.

Gardner has spent his entire 12-year big league career in the Bronx. He has a .260 average, 124 homers and 524 RBI.

