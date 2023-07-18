White Sox cool Braves 8-1 Sunday

ATLANTA (AP) — Dylan Cease won for the first time in nearly two months, Luis Robert Jr. had four hits that included a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat Atlanta 8-1 to stop the Braves' streak of 11 consecutive series wins. Cease (4-3) had eight straight no-decisions since beating Cleveland on May 23, the most within a season in White Sox history. He allowed one run and three hits in five innings. Matt Olson had a run-scoring single in the third, increasing his NL-leading RBIs total to 77. Reynaldo López, Aaron Bummer and Jesse Scholtens finished a five-hitter.

Kolby Allard exits game with shoulder tightness

ATLANTA — The major league-leading Atlanta Braves could be facing an adjustment to their rotation after left-hander Kolby Allard exited with shoulder tightness during an 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Allard left the game after allowing four runs and seven hits in 1-1/3 innings. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker and an athletic trainer visited the mound following five hits by the White Sox in the second inning. Allard reported feeling tingling in his fingers after throwing a pitch. He was scheduled for an MRI after the game.

White Sox take 1st win in Atlanta Saturday

ATLANTA (AP) — Jake Burger's sixth-inning homer off Spencer Strider gave Chicago the lead, Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs with three hits and the White Sox beat the Braves 6-5 for their first win in Atlanta Saturday. Strider had 10 strikeouts but allowed five runs on eight hits in six innings. Lance Lynn allowed four runs in 5-1/3 innings as Chicago earned its first win in eight games in Atlanta.

Braves rout White Sox Friday

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit a first-inning grand slam, Charlie Morton won his fifth straight start and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves routed the Chicago White Sox 9-0 Friday night. Olson, an All-Star first baseman and the NL leader with 30 homers and 76 RBIs, made it 4-0 with his seventh career grand slam and his second this season. Atlanta leads the majors with 170 homers and began the game with 20 more than the No. 2 team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Morton (10-6) gave up three hits, walked one and struck out four in seven innings, lowering his ERA 23 points to 3.20.

Minter on IL

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves left-hander A.J. Minter was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation in another blow to Atlanta’s bullpen. Minter has pitched in a team-leading 44 games and is second on the Braves with 10 saves. The decision was made after Minter played catch on Friday. Right-hander Nick Anderson was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday because of a right shoulder strain.