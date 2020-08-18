Braves OF Markakis goes on IL, possible COVID-19 exposure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has been placed on the 10-day injured list after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

The Braves announced the move just minutes before the start of their game Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.

In making the announcement, the Braves said he tested negative for COVID-19. But out of an abundance of caution he would be distanced from the team for an as yet undetermined amount of time.

Markakis initially opted out of the shortened season because of concerns about the coronavirus. A few games into the season, the 36-year-old changed his mind and decided to play.

He rejoined the Braves a couple of weeks ago and provided a boost to an injury plagued lineup, batting .353 with six RBI and a walk-off homer in his first 11 games.

The Braves did not provide details of how Markakis may have been exposed to the virus. He was replaced on the active roster by rookie outfielder Cristian Pache, one of the team's top prospects.

Pache has been an intriguing prospect since his signing out of the Dominican Republic in 2015, at the age of 16. He split time between Double- and Triple-A last season, and combined, hit .277 with 12 home runs.