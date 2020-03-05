Braves' d'Arnaud has smooth transition, reunion with Fasano

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — When Sal Fasano managed the Double-A New Hampshire Blue Jays in 2011, he quickly saw how well one of his catchers talked with the pitchers.

Travis d’Arnaud. Just 22, he sounded much older.

As a former catcher who played in 427 major-league games, Fasano noted how well d’Arnaud did one-on-one with each pitcher. He not only listened to what the pitchers said but he watched their body language. He also tried to get a working idea of what they wanted to accomplish before using trial-and-error to keep progressing, keep getting better.

“First thing I noticed,” Fasano said. “It’s always been his gift to me – his personal communication.”

Fast forward to 2020 and d’Arnaud and Fasano have reunited.

The Braves signed d'Arnaud, who played 92 games last season with the Tampa Bay Rays, to a two-year, $16 million contract. After an 11-year career in the majors and nine more in the minors, many of those as a manger, Fasano came to the Braves in 2019 as a catching instructor.

In the first three weeks of spring training, Fasano described d’Arnaud’s rapport with the pitcher as “an easy transition for him."