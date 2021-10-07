Braves, Brewers spurred to playoffs by bold midseason deals

MILWAUKEE — Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves left spring training with high hopes following three straight NL East titles.

Then star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. tore the ACL in his right knee, and it fell on the front office to get underwhelming Atlanta the help it needed.

The Braves hadn't been above .500 all season when general manager Alex Anthopoulos essentially acquired an entirely new outfield at the trade deadline. Those moves helped Atlanta surge to another NL East crown and a Division Series matchup starting Friday with the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers, who benefited from their own roster adjustments.

"Getting those pieces kind of just gave us that boost of energy to make it," said Freeman, the Braves' All-Star first baseman and 2020 NL MVP.

Whether it was Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall and Joc Pederson to the Braves, or Willy Adames to Milwaukee, both clubs had to shake up their fortunes by changing the lineups in order to punch a fourth consecutive playoff ticket.

"Both teams have made additions that have helped their respective teams," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. "We started a little bit earlier than most teams in making some of those decisions and some of those acquisitions."