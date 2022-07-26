Harris, Olson help Braves snap skid, beat Phillies 6-3

TUESDAY GAME: Harris, Olson lift Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Harris II and Matt Olson homered, Austin Riley stretched his hitting streak to 18 games and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 Tuesday night to end a two-game skid.

Dansby Swanson added three hits and Spencer Strider was sharp over six innings as Atlanta remained the only team in baseball without a three-game losing streak this season.

"We know that every day is its own day and you have to prepare to win every night," Swanson said. "That's what we do. We're professionals here."

Strider (5-3) allowed three hits and a run as Atlanta improved to 36-13 since June 1.

Manager Brian Snitker earned his 500th victory, all with the Braves.

"It is a great group of guys to be a part of," Snitker said. "We had a little champagne toast afterward (in the clubhouse) and that was nice. I'm proud to be here and to have done it all here with the Braves. This is my home."

Riley had two doubles and an RBI. Since July 5, Riley is hitting .444 (32 for 72) with nine doubles, eight homers and 16 RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber's NL-leading 31st homer in the sixth inning got the Phillies on the board while J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer off reliever Will Smith in the ninth inning to make things interesting.

Kenley Jansen came on and got two outs for his 23rd save.

Alec Bohm had two hits for the Phillies, who have lost four of five games at home since the All-Star break.

Riley got the Braves scoring started in the first inning off starter Aaron Nola (6-8), drilling a double to left center that scored Swanson. Harris led off the third with a solo homer to right, and Olson connected for a two-run homer in the fifth.

Four of the seven Braves hits off Nola went for extra bases. In his two starts against Atlanta this season leading into Tuesday night, the right-hander allowed just three extra-base hits combined in two wins.

"I was just out of whack," Nola said. "A lot of my fastballs were running over the middle of the plate. Just not great pitches."