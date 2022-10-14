 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guardians beat Yankeees in 10, even series

LIBRARY baseball generic logo

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar Gonzalez singled in the go-ahead run with Cleveland’s second straight bloop hit in the 10th inning, and the Guardians overcame a two-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 and even their best-of-five AL Division Series at one game apiece.

Game 3 is Saturday night in Cleveland.

José Ramírez led off the 10th against Jameson Taillion with an opposite-field popup that dropped just in front of left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera for a double and Ramírez took advanced as third baseman Josh Donaldson threw the ball past second for an error. Gonzalez, followed with a soft flare into short right off Taillon. Josh Naylor added an RBI double.

