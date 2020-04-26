Glavine, Klesko share fond memories of Braves' 1995 title

Ryan Klesko, who homered three times in the series, looks forward to watching it with his 11-year-old son.

"He knows about those three homes runs," Klesko said during a conference call with Glavine. "He's seen the Ryan Klesko at-bats compilation, but he's never gotten to watch me play a whole game."

In the first postseason of his career, Klesko became the first player in World Series history to homer in three straight road games.

It was the only title of his 16-season career.

"I figured we would do it again and again," said Klesko, now 48. "Unfortunately, it didn't happen that way."

The Braves were still in the early years of a record 14 straight division titles when they claimed their spot against the Indians. They had come up short in the 1991 and '92 World Series, were upset by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1993 NL Championship Series, then saw any hopes of another playoff run dashed by the 1994 players strike.

The labor dispute wiped out the entire postseason and delayed the start of the '95 season, too. When it finally began in late April, Glavine couldn't help but notice a different reception from Atlanta fans who had worshiped the team before the players walked.