GAME 5: Taylor hits 3 HRs, Dodgers beat Braves 11-2 to extend NLCS

"I was trying not to think about it," Taylor said. "Usually I'm just trying to hit line drives."

Taylor also hit a game-winning homer in the bottom of the ninth inning against St. Louis in the NL wild-card game for the 106-win Dodgers.

"He's just super calm and he's so consistent for us," Pollock said. "Maybe the three home runs might have spiked his adrenaline, but probably not."

Albert Pujols wasn't just hugging, he was hitting, too.

The 41-year-old slugger got on base three times, including a walk, and scored twice on Taylor's homers. He got two singles for his third and fourth hits of the postseason in his second start. He had two hits in the NL Division Series against San Francisco.

Pujols has taken to greeting his much younger teammates with bear hugs in the dugout after home runs, and they kept him busy.

The three-time MVP is among the 11 players with a three-homer game in the postseason. Ruth accomplished the feat twice in the World Series.

"Watching Chris doing that, it was pretty special," Pujols said. "I was actually rooting for four, but he ended up striking out. But he did a heck of a job out there."