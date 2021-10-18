Down 2-0, Dodgers have Braves where they want them at home

The Dodgers are 1 for 18 with runners in scoring position and they had six runs and 14 hits in the first two games.

Still, both came down to the bottom of the ninth.

“I don’t need numbers to see, to know what I see,” Roberts said, “and if we’re going to chase, then there’s no reason for him to throw the ball in the strike zone. We’ve got to kind of lock in more in the strike zone and when we do that we’ll have more success.”

The Dodgers' big hitters — Corey Seager, NL batting champion Trea Turner and Mookie Betts — have yet to get going. The team hit 237 homers — fourth-best in the majors — during the regular season, but has just seven in this postseason.

"I think in this in that particular instance it's an approach thing," Roberts said. "It's an approach thing and I think that certain times in scoring position we're expanding too much."

The Braves made history as just the second team ever to win the first two games of a League Championship Series on walk-offs, joining the 1969 Baltimore Orioles. Historically, teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven postseason major league series go on to win the series 84% of the time.