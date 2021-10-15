Dodgers' Scherzer planned NLCS Game 1 starter against Braves

Scherzer recorded two strikeouts, including a controversial check swing by Wilmer Flores to end the game. First base umpire Gabe Morales ruled Flores swung, though TV replays indicated Flores held up.

Scherzer was 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA for Washington and Los Angeles this season, including 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 11 starts for the Dodgers. He has pitched 12 1/3 innings over three appearances in the playoffs, allowing two runs and six hits with 16 strikeouts.

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman said he was wondering who would pitch the ninth inning for Los Angeles on Thursday night as he watched the game on TV.

"And then they showed Max running up and I said, 'That's the guy,'" Freeman said. "I don't think anybody else would want anybody else other than Max in that game. He's a bulldog, facing him for years."

Freeman said he never doubted Scherzer would want the ball in the NLCS opener even after the relief appearance.

"He's going to come back, I bet, tomorrow, and pitch against us and he's going to be Max Scherzer," Freeman said.

Roberts planned to confirm his rotation plans with Scherzer after the team's arrival in Atlanta and workout Friday night to "just kind of see where he's at. But as of now that's kind of where we're at."