Braves want no repeat of 2020 NLCS

"It seems because every day it's brought up the last couple days," Freeman said of last year's collapse. "So I don't think we have a choice until we kill that narrative. We're up 3-2 and we're going home. That's a great position to be in."

Max Scherzer is scheduled to start Saturday against Atlanta's Ian Anderson and Walker Buehler is available to start for the Dodgers on Sunday.

"I like the guys we're going to be running out there and we just got to go out there and play to win one game," Roberts said.

Los Angeles has won seven consecutive elimination games.

Chris Taylor hit three homers and drove in six runs on Thursday night. AJ Pollock added two homers and drove in four runs as the Dodgers set a franchise postseason record with 17 hits.

Taylor became the 11th player to hit three homers in a postseason game and the first to accomplish the feat with his team facing elimination.

"I think for us it's always just been about winning one game and we try to keep that mentality all year, do everything we can to win tonight, and just sort of take it one day at a time," Taylor said.

Anderson said Thursday the Braves are "definitely on a mission to kind of dispel" the repeat of their 2020 NLCS loss.