Braves 'ultimate pro' OF Nick Markakis opts out of season

Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington infielder Ryan Zimmerman and Colorado outfielder Ian Desmond are among the other players who have opted out.

Braves first base coach Eric Young Sr. also will sit out the season.

Snitker said he respected the decision by Markakis, who he said is “an ultimate pro.” Snitker said losing the respected veteran was a blow to the team's hopes for winning a third straight NL East title.

“We’ll miss him,” Snitker said. “He’s one of our backbones of our club. I know he’s been thinking long and hard about it. ... When you lose a guy of that stature and what he brings and the player he is, it doesn’t help you, that’s for sure.”

Snitker, 64, acknowledged he also has concerns about his health during the pandemic.

“Honestly, yeah,” Snitker said. “I feel great right here. I think I’ll be fine these three weeks. The traveling worries me more than anything, I think. ... The fact we’ve had some positive tests makes you realize this is real.

"This virus is real and it’s nothing to mess with.”