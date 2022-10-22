BASEBALL PLAYOFFS avier, Astros romp 5-0 over Yanks, Cole, take 3-0 ALCS lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston's bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped flyball with an early two-run homer and the Astros beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 5-0 Saturday night to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series lead.

Some Yankees fans, already angry after two losses in Houston, booed star slugger Aaron Judge after a pair of strikeouts and jeered manager Aaron Boone during pregame introductions.

The 106-win Astros, trying for their second straight AL pennant, improved to 6-0 this postseason. On the verge of reaching the World Series for the fourth time in six years, manager Dusty Baker's team aims to close out the series on Sunday night when Lance McCullers Jr. starts against Nestor Cortes.

Only once in major league history has a team overcome a 3-0 postseason series deficit, Boston against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS.

Christian Vázquez added a two-run single and Trey Mancini a sacrifice fly as the Astros chased Cole in the sixth inning and opened a five-run lead.

Javier pitched seven innings during the Astros' combined no-hitter at Yankee Stadium on June 25 and was nearly as sharp this time. He didn't allow a ball out of the infield until Giancarlo Stanton's one-out double in the fourth — the only hit Javier allowed.

Making his first start since Oct. 1, the 25-year-old right-hander pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking three.

Héctor Neris, Ryan Stanek, Hunter Brown, Rafael Montero and Bryan Abreu finished with scoreless relief. The Yankees got a pair of two-out hits in the ninth.

New York, which last reached the World Series in 2009, is on the precipice of elimination against Houston for the fourth time in eight seasons. After sprinting to a 61-23 record in early July, the Yankees spiraled to a 38-40 mark the rest of the way and have sputtered in the playoffs.

Judge, who set an AL record with 62 home runs during the regular season, went 0 for 4 and dropped to .156 with 14 strikeouts and three RBIs in the postseason, including 1 for 12 against the Astros.

The Yankees are hitting .128 in the ALCS with 41 strikeouts and have lost eight of 10 to Houston this year, throwing just 13 pitches with a lead.

Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader made a costly error in the second inning and was caught stealing second by Vázquez after a leadoff walk in the fifth.

As Bader was about to catch Vázquez's two-out fly to right-center in the second, Judge cut in front of Bader and the ball popped out of the center fielder's green glove. Vázquez, thinking he was out, had already started cutting across the infield grass toward Houston's dugout on the third-base side, then retreated to first.

McCormick, the No. 9 hitter, hit a fastball 335 feet to the opposite field, and the ball hit the right-field short porch and bounced into the seats for his second home run of the series. The drive would not have been a homer at any other major league ballpark, according to Statcast.

Astros teammates celebrated in the dugout with the Chas chomp — exaggerated clapping with arms spread wide. The gesture appears to have been initiated by Astros fan Scott Agruso, who attends games at Minute Maid Park wearing an alligator suit.

Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura muffed a soft relay toss at second base on a play he made "3,000 times" over his baseball career. The Phillies second baseman even got picked off first, yes, in the same inning as his fielding miscue.

He heard a few boos, but it's Philly. Segura shook it off during Game 3 of the NL Championship Series on Friday night because he's played in scarier environments.

Segura simply had to survive an error and mental miscue — and no threats of violence — and also thrived in the chaos with a Gold Glove-worthy dive to save one hit and added a clutch knock of his own — one that moved Philadelphia a win closer to the World Series.

Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest scintillating home run, Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Phillies edged the San Diego Padres 4-2, giving them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.

The Phillies returned home to another packed house for the first NLCS game in the city since 2010 and are now only two wins away from playing for their first World Series championship since 2008.

The Phillies can take solace they survived the Padres without playing their best baseball. Outside of Schwarber's homer -- Schwarbombs as they're affectionately known in Philly -- the big bats were pretty quiet. Segura and Rhys Hoskins also made costly errors that made the game closer than it ever needed to be.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez survived shoddy fielding to earn the win. He walked none and allowed only two hits and one earned run over 68 pitches in five sharp innings. Zach Eflin and Jose Alvarado each tossed scoreless innings and Seranthony Dominguez earned a six-out save as the Phillies head into a Game 4 expected to be largely a bullpen game.

After Josh Bell led off the ninth with a single, Jurickson Profar struck out on a full-count check swing that sent the outfielder into a rage. Profar, who had already slung his bat aside and headed toward first, cursed out third-base umpire Todd Tichenor for ringing him up.

Profar threw his helmet and kicked it as he stormed off the field, and was ejected by plate umpire Ted Barrett.