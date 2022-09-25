 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Acuña delivers late, Braves outlast Phillies 8-7 in 11

Braves Phillies Baseball

Atlanta Braves's Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates after scoring on an RBI single by Michael Harris II during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.

 AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

PHILADELPHIA — Ronald Acuña singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves stayed close in the NL East race, outlasting the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 Sunday in a game that took over six hours to complete because of a two-hour rain delay.

The Braves split the four-game series and remained 1 1/2 games behind the division-leading New York Mets. They'll play three games next weekend in Atlanta, with the Mets needing one win to secure the tiebreaker advantage of head-to-head wins.

Kyle Schwarber extended his National League-leading home run total to 42 with a pair of solo drives while scoring three times for the Phillies. Philadelphia holds a 1 1/2-game lead over the Brewers for the third NL wild card spot and a head-to-head tiebreaker over Milwaukee based on a 4-3 season series advantage.

Acuña hadn't played since feeling back tightness before Thursday night's series opener. He pinch-hit for Vaughn Grissom in the eighth, was issued an intentional walk and remained in the game.

People are also reading…

In the 11th, he hit an RBI single off Andrew Bellatti (4-4) for a 7-6 lead, and later scored on a two-out single by Michael Harris II.

Jackson Stephens (3-2) pitched the last two innings, giving up an RBI single to J.T. Realmuto in the 11th.

Schwarber's two homers came off of Braves starter Charlie Morton - a leadoff homer in the first that ticked the outside of the foul pole in right field and a liner that barely cleared the wall in left-center in the third for a 4-3 lead.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Phillies starter Kyle Gibson for a 5-4 lead. Swanson had three hits and three RBIs.

With the rain pouring down across Citizens Bank Park in the fifth, both Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm lifted sacrifice flies for a 6-5 lead, just before the tarp came out for 2 hours, 9 minutes.

The score remained that way until the eighth when Phillies reliever David Robertson uncorked a two-out, bases-loaded wild pitch that scored William Contreras with the tying run.

Attendance check

The Phillies drew 32,090 for their final home game of the season, leaving their season total at 2,276,736 over 80 home dates. In 2019, the last full season before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Phils drew 2,727,421 fans over 81 dates —- over 450,000 more.

On average, the Phillies drew 28,459 fans per game. That was down more than 5,000 fans a game from from the 33,671 average in 2019, the first year after the club signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year free-agent contract.

Trainer's room

Phillies: Placed LHP Brad Hand on the 15-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis retroactive to Sept. 22. In his place, RHP Chris Devenski was selected from Triple A Lehigh Valley and INF Johan Camargo was designated for assignment.

Up next

Braves: After visiting the White House on Monday morning to celebrate their 2021 World Series title, the Braves will start a three-game series at the Nationals on Monday evening. Atlanta has not announced its Monday starter.

Phillies: After an off-day Monday, the Phillies begin a 10-game road trip that will conclude the regular season in Chicago. RHP Zack Wheeler (11-7, 2.98 ERA) will start against the Cubs on Tuesday.

Tags

