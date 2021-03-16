Orangeburg youth baseball, softball to return for spring

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department have announced the return of youth baseball and softball for the spring 2021 season.

Over 260 youth will be able to play in the inaugural season at Orangeburg Recreation Park, on Saturday, March 20.

The Parks and Recreation will be hosting its Baseball and Softball Jamboree to officially kick off the season. Expedition games will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Regular season games will be Monday through Thursday evenings beginning at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

For the safety of all and to ensure a successful season, Parks and Recreation will be enforcing a mask policy throughout the complex. All parents and patrons are required to wear a mask when entering, exiting, and moving about the park. Athletes will remove masks once they are on the field.

Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs and/or lawn blankets as bleachers will not be available, and social distancing will be enforced.

Admission is free to the jamboree and all regular season recreation games. Concessions will be for sale. The facility is located at 224 Magnolia Village Parkway, off of North Road/Hwy 178.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation office at 803-533-6020 or visit its Facebook page, City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department.

