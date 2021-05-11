Nix-Stilton Baseball begins year 2

Nix-Stilton Baseball has begun its second season of youth baseball, according to Director Ivan Evans.
On April 24, the organization held its second MLB Junior Home Run Derby, with Cameron King winning the 14U championship and DeMari Battle winning the 12U title.
Next up for Nix-Stilton Baseball is the MLB Pitch Hit & Run skills competition on May 15 at 10 a.m. at Nix-Stilton Community Park.
There are baseball and softball divisions for players ages 7-14.
To register: www.pitchhitrun2021.leagueapps.com/events/2015815