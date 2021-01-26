Murphy would favor Braves' name change

Long before the death of Atlanta sports legend Hank Aaron last week, fellow Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Dale Murphy acknowledged that he would be in favor of changing the franchise's nickname to something inspired by the home run king, who played with the Braves for 20 seasons.

The "Atlanta Hammers" has a nice ring to it, according to Murphy, who posted on Twitter three years ago he liked the idea of moving away from the Braves.

Aaron played the majority of his career with the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves from 1954-1974 and finished up with the Milwaukee Brewers from 1975-76. The former home run king, Aaron was one of the most popular figures in Major League Baseball.

Aaron, whose No. 44 is retired by the Braves, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 as a first ballot hall of famer with 97.83% of the vote.

Braves' legend Chipper Jones spoke fondly of his memories with Aaron.

“We’re not only talking about a transcendent baseball player. We’re talking about a transcendent person in American history as well," Jones said. "Jackie Robinson kind of set the stage, but Hank took to to a whole ‘nother level. When you’re talking about a Black man elevating himself in that day and age to be the best in the game and embarking on a journey that would take him to the top of the home run list, passing Babe Ruth and that all he endured. It really is amazing. He is a beautiful human."

