Lucky lumber: Rosario's hot bat is the key for Braves

ATLANTA -- Eddie Rosario talked the other day about his lucky lumber, a 33-1/2-inch, 31-ounce Louisville Slugger that started to heat up with a four-hit night in mid-September.

"I've been using that bat that I hit for the cycle with and it has not disappointed," he said through a translator after his second four-hit game of the NL Championship Series. "Man, this bat has not let me down yet."

Well, he topped that on Saturday night, becoming MVP of the NLCS. As the crowd chanted his name, Rosario hoisted the award.

"It's truly a great moment, not just in my career, but in my life, as well," he said. "But I want more. I want to win the World Series."

Rosario hit a tie-breaking, three-run homer off Dodgers ace Walker Buehler in the fourth inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves over Los Angeles 4-2 for their first NL pennant since 1999 and a Series matchup with the Houston Astros.

"We just couldn't figure him out," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He beat us the other way. He beat us to the pull side. He got hits off lefties, off righties. We tried to spin him. We went hard. We just didn't have an answer for him."