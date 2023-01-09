LOCAL BASEBALL: City installs new scoreboard at Historic Mirmow Field

The Claflin baseball team are scheduled to begin practice today in preparation for its season opener at Francis Marion Tuesday, Feb. 7.

This season, Panther fans will have something new to see at Historic Mirmow Field as the city installed a new scoreboard that it hopes will enhance the game-time experience.

“It’s impossible to host an enjoyable game without the thing that unifies every fan and player with time, stats and most importantly the score of the game,” City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Director Shaniqua Simmons said.

The old scoreboard sat above the right-centerfield wall for nearly 25 years. The new scoreboard has a similar design, and will sit in the same spot above the field.

First-year Claflin baseball coach Scott Nestor said the new scoreboard cleans up the space at Mirmow Field, and provides something for everyone.

“It’s definitely something for our team, and the conference,” Nestor said. “It will help keep track of what’s going on whether you’re here for the first-pitch or you come in during the seventh inning, everyone will know what’s going on.”

When asked about other potential upgrades, Nestor didn’t have many suggestions.

“The space is phenomenal,” Nestor said. “We want to keep the stadium’s historical value. I believe this is the 75th year of Mirmow Field, and I want to maintain an elite-level playing surface. Maybe upgrade the locker rooms and cages for player development.”

According to a press release from the City of Orangeburg, the new scoreboard cost $18,147.77. Claflin is scheduled to play its home opener Friday, Feb. 17 against Georgia Southwestern State University.