Sumter P-15's close out Orangeburg Post 4's season with 8-2 win in series finale

Sumter Post 15 took care of business at Mirmow Field on Wednesday night, sweeping a first-round state American Legion Baseball series with an 8-2 win against Orangeburg Post 4.
Sumter had won 7-0 at home against Orangeburg on Monday, in the best-of-three series. Sumter will open a best-of-five series against Charleston Post 147 on Monday.
On Wednesday, after Tuesday's rainout, Sumter posted a run in the second inning, 3 runs in the third inning, and another run in the fourth inning, to build an early lead.
The P-15's added 3 runs in the top of the seventh, before Post 4 plated its only 2 runs of the contest in the bottom of the frame.
The visitors totaled 11 hits, to just 4 hits by Post 4.
The P-15’s fired up the offense in the second inning, when B. Jones singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. W. Coker and V. Brown each drove in runs in the seventh inning.
Hunter Hoff (Lakewood High, Columbia International University) pitched Sumter to the victory, allowing no runs on four hits over six innings, while striking out nine. T. Gotshall and J. Kolb entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Copeland Furtick (Orangeburg Prep) took the loss for Orangeburg Post 4. He allowed eight hits and five runs over three-and-two-thirds innings, striking out one. Forrest Sutcliffe (Orangeburg Prep) and Colby Thomas (Orangeburg Prep) each pitched in relief for Orangeburg.
Peyton Inabinet (Orangeburg Prep, 1-for-1, double), Ben Singletary (Dorchester Academy), Sutcliffe, and Furtick each collected a hit to lead Orangeburg Post 4. Manning Thompson (Dorchester Academy) and Michael Gilyard (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) each scored a run for Post 4.
Brown (2-for-3, 2 RBI), K. Price (2-for-4, double, RBI, run scored), and Coker (2-for-4, triple, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored) each had multiple hits for Sumter P-15’s. T. Friersom stole two bases for the visitors.
Post 4 managed 3 wins against Dalzell this season, along with a win against Manning-Santee.
Narrative Science and GameChanger Media contributed to this article.