 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sumter P-15's close out Orangeburg Post 4's season with 8-2 win in series finale
0 comments
editor's pick

Sumter P-15's close out Orangeburg Post 4's season with 8-2 win in series finale

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Post 4's Sutcliffe safe at first

Orangeburg Post 4's Forrest Sutcliffe (10) steps on first base safely, along with Sumter Post 15 pitcher Hunter Hoff's foot, to reach base on an infield single in the sixth inning of Wednesday's 8-2 home loss in American Legion Baseball state playoff action. The Sumter P-15's swept Post 4 in two straight games to advance. Orangeburg finished the season with a 4-11 record. 

 CHRIS CLARK, T&D

Sumter Post 15 took care of business at Mirmow Field on Wednesday night, sweeping a first-round state American Legion Baseball series with an 8-2 win against Orangeburg Post 4.

Sumter had won 7-0 at home against Orangeburg on Monday, in the best-of-three series. Sumter will open a best-of-five series against Charleston Post 147 on Monday.

On Wednesday, after Tuesday's rainout, Sumter posted a run in the second inning, 3 runs in the third inning, and another run in the fourth inning, to build an early lead.

The P-15's added 3 runs in the top of the seventh, before Post 4 plated its only 2 runs of the contest in the bottom of the frame.

The visitors totaled 11 hits, to just 4 hits by Post 4.

The P-15’s fired up the offense in the second inning, when B. Jones singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. W. Coker and V. Brown each drove in runs in the seventh inning.

Hunter Hoff (Lakewood High, Columbia International University) pitched Sumter to the victory, allowing no runs on four hits over six innings, while striking out nine. T. Gotshall and J. Kolb entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 3 months for just $1

Copeland Furtick (Orangeburg Prep) took the loss for Orangeburg Post 4. He allowed eight hits and five runs over three-and-two-thirds innings, striking out one. Forrest Sutcliffe (Orangeburg Prep) and Colby Thomas (Orangeburg Prep) each pitched in relief for Orangeburg.

Peyton Inabinet (Orangeburg Prep, 1-for-1, double), Ben Singletary (Dorchester Academy), Sutcliffe, and Furtick each collected a hit to lead Orangeburg Post 4. Manning Thompson (Dorchester Academy) and Michael Gilyard (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) each scored a run for Post 4.

+41 IN PHOTOS: Orangeburg Post 4 falls 4-1 at home to Manning-Santee Post 68

Brown (2-for-3, 2 RBI), K. Price (2-for-4, double, RBI, run scored), and Coker (2-for-4, triple, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored) each had multiple hits for Sumter P-15’s. T. Friersom stole two bases for the visitors.

Post 4 managed 3 wins against Dalzell this season, along with a win against Manning-Santee.

Narrative Science and GameChanger Media contributed to this article.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Yankees open up as favorites against Red Sox

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Post 4 falls 13-3 at Manning
Legion

Post 4 falls 13-3 at Manning

MANNING — Manning-Santee Post 68 rebounded from a loss last week in Orangeburg to defeat Orangeburg Post 4 by a 13-3 score in five innings of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News