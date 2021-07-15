Sumter P-15's close out Orangeburg Post 4's season with 8-2 win in series finale

Sumter Post 15 took care of business at Mirmow Field on Wednesday night, sweeping a first-round state American Legion Baseball series with an 8-2 win against Orangeburg Post 4.

Sumter had won 7-0 at home against Orangeburg on Monday, in the best-of-three series. Sumter will open a best-of-five series against Charleston Post 147 on Monday.

On Wednesday, after Tuesday's rainout, Sumter posted a run in the second inning, 3 runs in the third inning, and another run in the fourth inning, to build an early lead.

The P-15's added 3 runs in the top of the seventh, before Post 4 plated its only 2 runs of the contest in the bottom of the frame.

The visitors totaled 11 hits, to just 4 hits by Post 4.

The P-15’s fired up the offense in the second inning, when B. Jones singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. W. Coker and V. Brown each drove in runs in the seventh inning.

Hunter Hoff (Lakewood High, Columbia International University) pitched Sumter to the victory, allowing no runs on four hits over six innings, while striking out nine. T. Gotshall and J. Kolb entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.