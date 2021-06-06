 Skip to main content
Post 4 gets win to finish Florence Preseason Tournament
Post 4 gets win to finish Florence Preseason Tournament

After having their opening game in the Florence Preseason Tournament rained out in Orangeburg on Friday night, the Orangeburg Post 4 American Legion Baseball team got to play in the event on Saturday and Sunday in Florence.

On Saturday, Post 4 lost to host Florence Post 1 by a 6-5 score, before falling 7-5 to the Dalzell Jets.

On Sunday, Orangeburg took a 5-4 win against Lower Florence.

Post 4 will open the regular season on Wednesday against Charleston at 7 p.m. at James Island High School.

Against Florence, Colby Thomas (Orangeburg Prep) went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI to lead Orangeburg. Hoyt Bailey (Barnwell) and Copeland Furtick (Orangeburg Prep) each added a hit and an RBI.

Hunter Bauer (Branchville) pitched 6 innings and shouldered the loss, giving up 10 hits and a walk against 5 strikeouts.

Against Dalzell, Trevor Hilton (Woodland), Thomas and Manning Thompson (Dorchester Academy) each had a hit and an RBI. Bauer, Forrest Sutcliffe (Orangeburg Prep) and Kevin Barnes (Andrew Jackson Academy) each scored a run for Post 4.

Sutcliffe, Barnes and Bauer each took turns on the mound, collecting 2 strikeouts against 9 hits allowed.

Against Lower Florence, Orangeburg posted the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning, with Bauer driving in Peyton Inabinet (Orangeburg Prep) with the winning run. Bauer was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Hunter Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) was 1-for-3 with 2 runs scored, while Inabinet was 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Thomas was 2-for-3.

Post 4 sent six different pitchers to the mound in the contest.

