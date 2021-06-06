Post 4 gets win to finish Florence Preseason Tournament

After having their opening game in the Florence Preseason Tournament rained out in Orangeburg on Friday night, the Orangeburg Post 4 American Legion Baseball team got to play in the event on Saturday and Sunday in Florence.

On Saturday, Post 4 lost to host Florence Post 1 by a 6-5 score, before falling 7-5 to the Dalzell Jets.

On Sunday, Orangeburg took a 5-4 win against Lower Florence.

Post 4 will open the regular season on Wednesday against Charleston at 7 p.m. at James Island High School.

Against Florence, Colby Thomas (Orangeburg Prep) went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI to lead Orangeburg. Hoyt Bailey (Barnwell) and Copeland Furtick (Orangeburg Prep) each added a hit and an RBI.

Hunter Bauer (Branchville) pitched 6 innings and shouldered the loss, giving up 10 hits and a walk against 5 strikeouts.

Against Dalzell, Trevor Hilton (Woodland), Thomas and Manning Thompson (Dorchester Academy) each had a hit and an RBI. Bauer, Forrest Sutcliffe (Orangeburg Prep) and Kevin Barnes (Andrew Jackson Academy) each scored a run for Post 4.

Sutcliffe, Barnes and Bauer each took turns on the mound, collecting 2 strikeouts against 9 hits allowed.