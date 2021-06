Post 4 falls by 1 run in opener at Charleston

Charleston Post 147 held on for a 3-2 home-opening win against Orangeburg Post 4 on Wednesday at James Island High School to start American Legion Baseball play for the summer season.

For Post 4, A.J. Tolbert (Orangeburg Prep) pitched 5-1/3 innings, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 4, against 4 walks and 3 hit-by-pitches.

Forrest Sutcliffe (Orangeburg Prep) pitched into a double play to end a scoring threat in the 6th inning.

Leading hitters for Orangeburg were Hunter Bauer (Branchville, 2-for-3), and Hunter Hartzog (Dorchester Academy), Colby Thomas (Orangeburg Prep) and Tolbert with a hit apiece.

Post 4 played Charleston again at home on Thursday night. The team faces Dalzell on Monday at Thomas Sumter Academy, before hosting Dalzell at Mirmow Field at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

