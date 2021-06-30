Post 4 falls at home to Dalzell and at West Columbia

Dalzell posted 5 runs in its first two at-bats, taking a commanding lead it never lost.

It was Dalzell-Shaw's first win of the season, while Orangeburg fell to 3-7, having all 3 wins against Dalzell-Shaw.

The Jets scored on a single by J. Kervin in the first inning, a single by A. Bowers in the first inning, a single by H. Forehand in the first inning, a single by A. Herrera in the second inning, and a sacrifice fly by Kervin in the second inning.

Dalzell-Shaw scored three runs in the seventh inning, thanks to singles by Forehand and P. Godwin, and an error on a ball put in play by Love.

C. Dail got the win for Dalzell-Shaw. Dail surrendered two runs on four hits over four innings, striking out two. Love threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Forrest Sutcliffe (Orangeburg Prep) took the loss for Post 4, allowing three hits and three runs over one inning, while walking one.

Josh Zeigler (Calhoun County), Hunter Hartzog (Dorchester Academy), Hunter Bauer (Branchville), John Mack (Orangeburg Prep), Ben Singletary (Dorchester Academy), and Copeland Furtick (Orangeburg Prep) each had a hit for Orangeburg.