Post 4 falls at home to Dalzell and at West Columbia

CAYCE — Wednesday's American Legion Baseball game between Orangeburg Post 4 and West Columbia Post 79 finished in just 6 innings, as the home team won 16-6 in the non-league contest at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Post 4 (3-8 record), which has lost 2 of its last 3 games, will play host to league opponent Manning-Santee at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Mirmow Field.
Orangeburg scored first on Wednesday, as Josh Zeigler (Calhoun County) drove in two runs with a single in the first inning.
West Columbia pulled away for good with five runs in the third inning. B. Stone grounded out, scoring one run, as an error scored another run for West Columbia. L. Turner singled on an 0-1 count, scoring one run, J. Forester singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run, and an error scored another run for West Columbia.
Nate Bauer (Branchville) took the loss for Post 4, giving up 11 runs on seven hits over three innings, while striking out three.
Kevin Barnes (Andrew Jackson Academy) went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Orangeburg Post 4 in hits.
West Columbia tallied 14 hits on the day, with Forester going 3-for-4.
Dalzell-Shaw tops Post 4 in 8-2 win
A night after shutting out the Dalzell-Shaw Post 175 Jets on the road, Orangeburg Post 4 lost 8-2 to the same team at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg on Tuesday, in American Legion Baseball action.
Dalzell posted 5 runs in its first two at-bats, taking a commanding lead it never lost.
It was Dalzell-Shaw's first win of the season, while Orangeburg fell to 3-7, having all 3 wins against Dalzell-Shaw.
The Jets scored on a single by J. Kervin in the first inning, a single by A. Bowers in the first inning, a single by H. Forehand in the first inning, a single by A. Herrera in the second inning, and a sacrifice fly by Kervin in the second inning.
Dalzell-Shaw scored three runs in the seventh inning, thanks to singles by Forehand and P. Godwin, and an error on a ball put in play by Love.
C. Dail got the win for Dalzell-Shaw. Dail surrendered two runs on four hits over four innings, striking out two. Love threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Forrest Sutcliffe (Orangeburg Prep) took the loss for Post 4, allowing three hits and three runs over one inning, while walking one.
Josh Zeigler (Calhoun County), Hunter Hartzog (Dorchester Academy), Hunter Bauer (Branchville), John Mack (Orangeburg Prep), Ben Singletary (Dorchester Academy), and Copeland Furtick (Orangeburg Prep) each had a hit for Orangeburg.
Dalzell-Shaw tallied nine hits. Bowers went 3-for-4, while Forehand added 2 hits. The Jets stole 8 bases, as Jaffari Pearsony led the way with 3 swipes.