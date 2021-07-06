Post 4 falls 13-3 at Manning

MANNING — Manning-Santee Post 68 rebounded from a loss last week in Orangeburg to defeat Orangeburg Post 4 by a 13-3 score in five innings of American Legion Baseball play on Monday at Manning Legion Field.

It was the final regular season game for Post 4 (4-9 record), which will begin playoffs on Monday, July 12 at 7 p.m. at Riley Park in Sumter against the Sumter P-15s.

Against Manning-Santee, the game got away in a hurry.

Post 4 scored a single run in the top of the first inning, before the home team plated 9 runs in the bottom half of the opening frame.

Manning scored on a single by Jarian Pinckney, a single by Colby Newton, a double by Trevin Harrison, a wild pitch during Joe Wilson's at-bat, a single by Zander Poston, a single by Keaton Wildes, a single by Tyler June, and a single by Pinckney, all in the first inning.

Henry DuRant led Manning-Santee to victory on the pitcher's mound. The pitcher allowed three hits and one run over three innings of work, striking out two and walking one. Hunter Vohs and Lee Holliday entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.