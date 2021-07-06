Post 4 falls 13-3 at Manning

MANNING — Manning-Santee Post 68 rebounded from a loss last week in Orangeburg to defeat Orangeburg Post 4 by a 13-3 score in five innings of American Legion Baseball play on Monday at Manning Legion Field.
It was the final regular season game for Post 4 (4-9 record), which will begin playoffs on Monday, July 12 at 7 p.m. at Riley Park in Sumter against the Sumter P-15s.
Against Manning-Santee, the game got away in a hurry.
Post 4 scored a single run in the top of the first inning, before the home team plated 9 runs in the bottom half of the opening frame.
Manning scored on a single by Jarian Pinckney, a single by Colby Newton, a double by Trevin Harrison, a wild pitch during Joe Wilson's at-bat, a single by Zander Poston, a single by Keaton Wildes, a single by Tyler June, and a single by Pinckney, all in the first inning.
Henry DuRant led Manning-Santee to victory on the pitcher's mound. The pitcher allowed three hits and one run over three innings of work, striking out two and walking one. Hunter Vohs and Lee Holliday entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Copeland Furtick (Orangeburg Prep) shouldered the loss for Orangeburg Post 4, lasting two-thirds of an inning, allowing seven hits and nine runs, while walking one.
Josh Zeigler (Calhoun County), Peyton Inabinet (Orangeburg Prep), Michael Gilyard (Orangeburg-Wilkinson), and Forrest Sutcliffe (Orangeburg Prep) each collected a hit to lead Orangeburg Post 4. Post 4 stole four bases during the game, as Ben Stokes led the way with two.
Manning racked up 16 hits in the game. Pinckney, Harrison, Poston, Britton Morris, and Wildes all collected multiple hits for the home team. Pinckney led Manning with three hits in four at bats, and a game-high 3 RBI. Wildes and Tyler June both added 2 RBI, while Harrison, Poston and Colt Gibbons each added an RBI.
