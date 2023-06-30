Trailing 5-4 going to the final inning, Orangeburg Post 4 had the momentum it needed to pull out its first win of the season Thursday night at Mirmow Field.

But bad habits crept back in, and St. George was able to get two insurance runs to defeat Post 4 in a 7-4 victory and keep Orangeburg out of the win column.

"We compete for most of the game, but then we have six errors," Orangeburg Post 4 head coach Dukes Isgett said following the loss. "You just can't win that way. It's routine plays too, not anything extraordinary."

Colin Wolfe came on in relief of JT Edwards who had reached his pitch limit after six innings of work. Wolfe hit the first batter he faced, but quickly got a ground out and strike out.

With a runner on second, St. George's Aiden McDaniel hit a ground ball to shortstop, but Anthony Mack was unable to field it cleanly giving Post 105 runners at the corners. Another walk would load the bases for Branchville's Jonathan Looper. The Yellow Jacket laced a single to leftfield scoring one run, and second run scored when the ball was misplayed in the outfield.

"Walking guys and errors, it compounds on itself," Isgett said. "You get behind and you start doing things you don't normally do."

Orangeburg Post 4 opened the game with a run in the first when Forrest Sutcliffe scored on a groundout from Trey Craig.

Looper would tie the game in the second inning with an RBI double, and would score on an error later in the inning.

St. George would add two more in the third when Manning Thompson and Toby Troutman each scored on a passed ball. Looper added a third run with a sacrfice fly to make the score 5-1 in the third inning.

Orangeburg got one back in the bottom of the third as Sutcliffe scored on an RBI double from Craig.

Post 4 would draw closer in the fifth as Eli Pantaleon scored on a passed ball. Craig would get his thrid RBI of the game as he drove in Nathan Moody with another double making the score 5-4.

"Trey has been solid for us all year long, and continued that tonight," Isgett said. "I thought JT did well. He got off to a slow start, but started getting stronger late. He was able to spot more than one pitch but he just came to the end of the road."

Craig would finish with three hits and two RBIs to lead Post 4. Moody and Pantaleon each added two hits and Jerry Sanders had a hit.

Orangeburg Post 4 was scheduled close the regular season Friday on the road against St. George. The team still has one game left to make up against Charleston, but Isgett said it may not be necessary unless it affects the league standings.

"I'm disappointed in the season," Isgett said. "We have the talent to compete, we just have to do a better job of staying focused and have people dedicated to playing every game."