Orangeburg Post 4 shut out 7-0 by Sumter P-15’s, Game Two now Wednesday at Mirmow Field
Orangeburg Post 4 shut out 7-0 by Sumter P-15's, Game Two now Wednesday at Mirmow Field

SUMTER — Orangeburg Post 4 could not find a way to get the offense going on Monday, getting shut out by the Sumter P-15’s by a 7-0 score at Riley Park in game on of a best-of-three American Legion Baseball state playoff series.

Post 4 (4-10 record) was to host Sumter in Game Two of the series on Tuesday at Mirmow Field, but the contest was rained out and moved to Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

On Monday, the home team broke open a scoreless game with 6 runs in the fourth inning, before adding an insurance run in the sixth inning.

D. Mcintosh got the win for the Sumter P-15’s, going seven innings, allowing zero runs on five hits and striking out five.

Hunter Bauer (Branchville) took the loss for Orangeburg Post 4. He lasted three-and-two-thirds innings, allowing six hits and six runs, while striking out three and walking one.

Michael Gilyard (Orangeburg-Wilkinson), Bauer, Ben Singletary (Dorchester Academy), Copeland Furtick (Orangeburg Prep), and Ben Stokes (Dorchester Academy) each managed a hit apiece to lead Orangeburg Post 4.

Sumter had 10 hits, with D. Kennedy going 3-for-3 to lead the way.

Narrative Science and GameChanger Media contributed to this article.

