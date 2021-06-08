Orangeburg Post 4 roster has players from 8 schools

"The majority of our team pitches, which gives us the opportunity to use them situationally, create match-ups, and hopefully keep our individual pitch count numbers as minimal as possible. Although most of the pitchers do not have excellent velocity, they do pitch to contact and have great command and control, which should give our defense an opportunity to shine."

Getting on base and into scoring position shouldn't be a major problem for Post 4 this season.

"Offensively, I feel our players, for the most part, protect the plate and square the ball up well," Dukes Isgett said. "There is a lot of speed on the team, which will help us on the base paths, and most are well-versed in playing small ball, sacrificing runners over, and hit-and-run situations.

"Most of our roster is contact hitters, but we do have a few power hitters as well; that, along with our speed on the base paths, should be beneficial for us."

Post 4 will be in league play against Charleston, Manning and Dalzell, with four games scheduled against each team.