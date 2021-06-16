Orangeburg Post 4 holds on for second win in a row

Orangeburg Post 4 held on for a second straight win this season with Tuesday's 8-7 squeaker against the visiting Dalzell Jets in American Legion Baseball action at Mirmow Field.

Most of a four-run lead was erased by Dalzell late, but Orangeburg emerged with the victory.

Post 4 will play Manning at Manning Legion Field on Thursday at 7 p.m., before playing Manning at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg on Monday at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, Post 4 scored on a single by Josh Zeigler in the first inning, a single by Kevin Barnes in the first inning, a single by Hunter Bauer in the second inning, and a single by Zeigler in the second inning.

Orangeburg then pulled away for good with four runs in the second inning, when Bauer singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, and Zeigler singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring two runs.

Dalzell scored three runs in the seventh inning.

A.J. Tolbert pitched Post 4 to victory, surrendering six runs on eight hits over six innings of work, striking out one and walking none. John Mack threw one inning in relief out of the Orangeburg bullpen.

Dutton took the loss for Dalzell, allowing two runs on one hit over four innings, striking out six.