Orangeburg Post 4 gets 3-1 home win in league play against Manning-Santee

Orangeburg Post 4 won 3-1 at home against Manning-Santee Post 68 on Thursday in an American Legion Baseball game played at Mirmow Field.

The win moved Post 4 to a 4-8 record this season, including 2 wins this week. Orangeburg will play at Manning-Santee on Monday at 7 p.m. in another league contest.

Post 4 will finish up league play in the regular season on Tuesday, July 6 at Charleston at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, against Manning-Santee, Hunter Bauer (Branchville) pitched 6 innings of 5-hit baseball, allowing just 5 hits against 5 strikeouts, to pick up the win on the mound for Orangeburg.

Forrest Sutcliffe (Orangeburg Prep) pitched the 7th inning for Post 4.

Leading hitters for Orangeburg were Ben Singletary (Dorchester Academy), 3-for-3 with a triple, and Peyton Inabinet (Orangeburg Prep), 2-for-2, with 2 RBI. Josh Zeigler (Calhoun County) and Bauer each added a hit. Singletary, Bauer and Michael Gilyard (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) each scored a run for Post 4. Trevor Hilton (Woodland) had a sacrifice fly to plate a run.

Manning-Santee made 4 errors, which helped the home team get the lead early.