 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg Post 4 gets 3-1 home win in league play against Manning-Santee
0 comments
editor's pick

Orangeburg Post 4 gets 3-1 home win in league play against Manning-Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY, Baseball generic illustration

Orangeburg Post 4 won 3-1 at home against Manning-Santee Post 68 on Thursday in an American Legion Baseball game played at Mirmow Field.

The win moved Post 4 to a 4-8 record this season, including 2 wins this week. Orangeburg will play at Manning-Santee on Monday at 7 p.m. in another league contest.

Post 4 will finish up league play in the regular season on Tuesday, July 6 at Charleston at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, against Manning-Santee, Hunter Bauer (Branchville) pitched 6 innings of 5-hit baseball, allowing just 5 hits against 5 strikeouts, to pick up the win on the mound for Orangeburg.

Forrest Sutcliffe (Orangeburg Prep) pitched the 7th inning for Post 4.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 6 months for just $1

Leading hitters for Orangeburg were Ben Singletary (Dorchester Academy), 3-for-3 with a triple, and Peyton Inabinet (Orangeburg Prep), 2-for-2, with 2 RBI. Josh Zeigler (Calhoun County) and Bauer each added a hit. Singletary, Bauer and Michael Gilyard (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) each scored a run for Post 4. Trevor Hilton (Woodland) had a sacrifice fly to plate a run.

+41 IN PHOTOS: Orangeburg Post 4 falls 4-1 at home to Manning-Santee Post 68

Manning-Santee made 4 errors, which helped the home team get the lead early.

The visitors went up 1-0 in the top of the first inning, before Orangeburg added 2 runs in the second inning and an insurance run in the third.

Bryce Acord took the loss for Manning-Santee. 

Colby Newton, McKrae Ard, and Joe Wilson each managed 2 hits for Manning-Santee.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News