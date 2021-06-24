Orangeburg Post 4 falls to West Columbia 16-2

West Columbia scored 12 runs in its first two at-bats on Wednesday at Mirmow Field to take a 16-2 win in just 5 innings of play against Orangeburg Post 4 in American Legion Baseball action.
Post 4 had a rainout of Tuesday's game against Charleston Post 147 at James Island High School, a contest that will be played on July 6.
Even so, Orangeburg entered Thursday night's home game at Mirmow Field against Charleston with a 2-5 record.
On Wednesday, Post 4 fell behind early and couldn't find much offense.
West Columbia scored on a walk by C. Beckham, a sacrifice fly by R. Lybrand, an error, a single by B. Stone, and a triple by J. Forester in the first inning.
Orangeburg struggled to contain the high-powered offense of West Columbia, giving up 16 runs on 11 hits.
Meanwhile, Post 4 managed just a single hit, as Ben Singletary (Dorchester Academy) went 1-for-1, with a hit and a walk. Hunter Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) and Josh Zeigler (Calhoun County) each scored a run for Orangeburg, while Manning Thompson (Dorchester Academy) plated a run with a fielder's choice groundout, and Kevin Barnes (Andrew Jackson Academy) plated a run with a bases-loaded walk.
L. Dunn got the win for West Columbia, allowing no hits and one run over one-and-two-thirds innings, striking out one.
Two other pitchers entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Colby Thomas (Orangeburg Prep) took the loss for Post 4, going two-thirds of an inning, allowing seven runs on five hits, striking out one and walking one. Nate Bauer (Branchville), Forrest Sutcliffe (Orangeburg Prep), Hartzog and A.J. Tolbert (Orangeburg Prep) each pitched in relief for Post 4.
Forester and K Ramsey all managed multiple hits for West Columbia. Forester led West Columbia, going 4-for-5 with 3 RBI and 3 runs scored.
Orangeburg returns to action on Monday at Thomas Sumter Academy against the Dalzell Jets, before playing host to Dalzell on Tuesday at Mirmow Field. All game times are 7 p.m.