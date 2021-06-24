Orangeburg Post 4 falls to West Columbia 16-2

West Columbia scored 12 runs in its first two at-bats on Wednesday at Mirmow Field to take a 16-2 win in just 5 innings of play against Orangeburg Post 4 in American Legion Baseball action.

Post 4 had a rainout of Tuesday's game against Charleston Post 147 at James Island High School, a contest that will be played on July 6.

Even so, Orangeburg entered Thursday night's home game at Mirmow Field against Charleston with a 2-5 record.

On Wednesday, Post 4 fell behind early and couldn't find much offense.

West Columbia scored on a walk by C. Beckham, a sacrifice fly by R. Lybrand, an error, a single by B. Stone, and a triple by J. Forester in the first inning.

Orangeburg struggled to contain the high-powered offense of West Columbia, giving up 16 runs on 11 hits.

Meanwhile, Post 4 managed just a single hit, as Ben Singletary (Dorchester Academy) went 1-for-1, with a hit and a walk. Hunter Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) and Josh Zeigler (Calhoun County) each scored a run for Orangeburg, while Manning Thompson (Dorchester Academy) plated a run with a fielder's choice groundout, and Kevin Barnes (Andrew Jackson Academy) plated a run with a bases-loaded walk.