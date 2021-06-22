Orangeburg Post 4 falls 4-1 at home against Manning-Santee Post 68

One early at-bat for Manning-Santee Post 68 got enough runs to lead to a 4-1 win against Orangeburg Post 4 at Mirmow Field on Monday night in American Legion Baseball action.
Scoring 3 runs in the top of the third inning to get the first runs on the scoreboard, Manning-Santee picked up an insurance run in the fourth inning to ride good pitching to the win.
The loss dropped Orangeburg, which scored its lone run in the bottom of the third inning, to 2-4 this season.
With the victory, Manning-Santee moved to 4-3-1 this season.
Post 4 was looking to get this 4-game week off to a good start, with Tuesday's game that was set at James Island High School against Charleston Post 147, and then back-to-back home games at Mirmow Field against West Columbia on Wednesday and Charleston on Thursday. All games are set to begin at 7 p.m.
After scoring 8 runs in an 8-7 win against Dalzell on June 15, Orangeburg had trouble finding offense against Manning-Santee, scoring just 3 total runs in back-to-back losses.
On Monday, it was Mason Lynch (South Florence) who shut bats down from the mound. The Post 68 starter went 6 innings, allowing one run on five hits. When he exited, reliever Avery Goff (Clarendon Hall) threw one inning out of the bullpen to secure the win.
Josh Zeigler (Calhoun County) took the loss for Orangeburg Post 4, allowing just three hits and three runs over one-and-two-thirds innings, while walking zero.
John Mack (Orangeburg Prep) started the game for Orangeburg. He allowed no hits and no runs over one-and-one-third innings, while striking out three batters.
Of the Post 4 hits, Hunter Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) and Mack had 2 apiece. Each went 2-for-3, as Mack drove in the lone RBI for Orangeburg, plating Hunter Bauer (Branchville) with a 3rd-inning single.
Kevin Barnes (Andrew Jackson Academy), who also pitched 4 innings while 3 hits and an earned run against 2 strikeouts, added the other base hit for Post 4.
Manning-Santee got a hit apiece from 6 different batters in the game. Colby Newton (Williamsburg Academy), Tyler June (Laurence Manning) and Trevin Harrison (Manning/USC Salkehatchie) each went 1-for-3 with a run scored for the visitors. June had a triple to highlight the offensive production. Britton Morris (Laurence Manning Academy/Columbia International) went 1-for-2 with a run scored. Keaton Wildes (Laurence Manning Academy) went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Manning-Santee went on to win 15-1 in just 5 innings of play at the Dalzell Jets on Tuesday night.