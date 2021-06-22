Orangeburg Post 4 falls 4-1 at home against Manning-Santee Post 68

One early at-bat for Manning-Santee Post 68 got enough runs to lead to a 4-1 win against Orangeburg Post 4 at Mirmow Field on Monday night in American Legion Baseball action.

Scoring 3 runs in the top of the third inning to get the first runs on the scoreboard, Manning-Santee picked up an insurance run in the fourth inning to ride good pitching to the win.

The loss dropped Orangeburg, which scored its lone run in the bottom of the third inning, to 2-4 this season.

With the victory, Manning-Santee moved to 4-3-1 this season.

Post 4 was looking to get this 4-game week off to a good start, with Tuesday's game that was set at James Island High School against Charleston Post 147, and then back-to-back home games at Mirmow Field against West Columbia on Wednesday and Charleston on Thursday. All games are set to begin at 7 p.m.

After scoring 8 runs in an 8-7 win against Dalzell on June 15, Orangeburg had trouble finding offense against Manning-Santee, scoring just 3 total runs in back-to-back losses.