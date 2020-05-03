No American Legion Baseball, but there could be games this summer

"We had to make the hard decision to cancel baseball, and it was a unanimous vote. There was not one member of the DEC in virtual attendance who voted to postpone the season’s vote.”

Meanwhile, an online petition by Greer Post 115 athletic director Cyrus Berdan has been circulating in hopes of persuading another vote, reconsidering having a season. In just a few days, the petition had more than 600 signatures.

But, if the DEC does not have a second vote or votes with the same result, American Legion Baseball coaches and high school coaches who did not get to have a complete season are looking at an alternative plan.

All want to abide by state regulations implemented by the governor's office. But, all would like to offer high school baseball players the opportunity to play this summer, if they can do so in a safe environment for themselves and fans in the stands.

As of May 1, the Orangeburg Post 4 chapter of the American Legion has informed Post 4 head baseball coach Dukes Isgett (Calhoun County High School head baseball coach) that the local chapter will not be able to sponsor or support a team this summer, due to the DEC decision and the fact that many local post members are at high risk to get the virus.