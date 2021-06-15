MONDAY NIGHT GAME: Post 4 gets first win of season

DALZELL — Orangeburg Post 4 picked up its first win of the 2021 American Legion Baseball season on Monday, with a 3-1 road victory against the Dalzell Jets at Thomas Sumter Academy.

The game was tied at one with Orangeburg batting in the top of the sixth, when Hunter Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) singled on a 1-0 count, scoring the go-ahead run.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Post 4 pitchers struck out 10, while Dalzell pitchers sat down seven.

The two teams were set to play again on Tuesday at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.

Orangeburg Post 4 got things moving in the second inning on Monday, when Hartzog hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored.

Dalzell Jets evened things up at one apiece in the bottom of the fifth inning, when J. Kervin doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.

Copeland Furtick (Orangeburg Prep) earned the win for Orangeburg Post 4. He went four-and-a-third innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out five.

Lisenby took the loss for Dalzell, allowing three hits and two runs over two-and-a-third innings, striking out four.