Manning gets walk-off win against Post 4

MANNING — Orangeburg Post 4 fell to Manning 3-2 on Thursday on the final play of the extra-inning game, dropping Post 4 to 2-3 this season.
The game was tied at two with Manning batting in the bottom of the eighth when Mickey Jordan singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.
The two teams will play again on Monday at 7 p.m. at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.
The pitching on Thursday was strong on both sides. Manning pitchers struck out four, while Orangeburg Post 4 also sat down four.
Orangeburg Post 4 fired up the offense in the first inning, when Hunter Hartzog's sac fly scored one run for the visitors.
Orangeburg Post 4 evened things up at two in the top of the seventh inning when Bryce Acord threw a wild pitch, allowing one run across the plate for Orangeburg.
Acord led Manning to victory on the hill. The ace surrendered no runs on no hits over one and-a-third innings, walking nine.
Forrest Sutcliffe took the loss for Orangeburg Post 4. The pitcher surrendered one run on one hit, walking one.
Hunter Bauer started the game for Post 4. Bauer went seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out four. Henry DuRant started the game for Manning. The hurler allowed six hits and two runs over six-and-two-thirds innings, striking out four.