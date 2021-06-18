Manning gets walk-off win against Post 4

MANNING — Orangeburg Post 4 fell to Manning 3-2 on Thursday on the final play of the extra-inning game, dropping Post 4 to 2-3 this season.

The game was tied at two with Manning batting in the bottom of the eighth when Mickey Jordan singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.

The two teams will play again on Monday at 7 p.m. at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.

The pitching on Thursday was strong on both sides. Manning pitchers struck out four, while Orangeburg Post 4 also sat down four.

Orangeburg Post 4 fired up the offense in the first inning, when Hunter Hartzog's sac fly scored one run for the visitors.

Orangeburg Post 4 evened things up at two in the top of the seventh inning when Bryce Acord threw a wild pitch, allowing one run across the plate for Orangeburg.

Acord led Manning to victory on the hill. The ace surrendered no runs on no hits over one and-a-third innings, walking nine.

Forrest Sutcliffe took the loss for Orangeburg Post 4. The pitcher surrendered one run on one hit, walking one.