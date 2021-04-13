Love for baseball, young people, community; Ex-Edisto youth players honor coach with reunion

School-age children don't often fully appreciate the teaching and coaching they receive in their formative years.
But when those kids mature into adults, memories of the teachers and coaches who took the time to show them the way can become much more valuable.
At least a dozen former Edisto Little League Baseball players from 40-plus years ago gathered at Dukes Bar-B-Que on Whitman Street in Orangeburg recently.
The reunion, decades past their childhood fields of dreams, was to honor their former head coach, Donald Thomas, who turned 70 years old two days after the event.
Thomas coached Edisto youth baseball in the Cordova and Cope area from 1974-91, teaching the game to more than 250 boys and girls.
Randy Smoak played on teams coached by Thomas in his early years of managing ball clubs, and Smoak gladly helped organize the weekend get-together.
"Coach was really touched and heartened and thankful that we would think about him and have this reunion; I felt like he deserved it," Smoak said. "About half the guys still live in the area around Orangeburg, maybe more than half.
"But others of us live away, in areas including Athens, Georgia, and Greenville, and I'm in Savannah. When we got back together, we remembered certain things that stood out in certain games, and had about four or five stories to talk about and enjoy."
The oldest of five children born to “Driver” and Mildred (Rast) Thomas in Bamberg County, Donald Thomas enjoyed playing baseball in Denmark from an early age.
The coaches he played for made him want to coach young players in his adult years.
He played for the Little League of Denmark, coached by Clarence Jeffcoat.
"I can still see him (Jeffcoat) showing us how important our appearance was: How we looked on the field, at the plate, in the dugout, in our uniforms and 'on the streets,'" Thomas said.
Thomas then played Pony League and Dixie Senior Baseball for Manager R.L. Coker and coaches Radd Free and Joe Land. Their team won the state title and they played in the Dixie World Series in Monroe, Louisiana, losing in the championship to the host team.
At Denmark-Olar High, Thomas played for coaches John Bird and Arnold Meeks.
"We had winning seasons every year; Coach Bird was an awesome leader and motivator," Thomas recalls.
Coaches guided Thomas in his play, while teammates, including his cousin Ted Thomas, challenged him and encouraged him to be the best he could be on the field.
Thomas played for Orangeburg American Legion Post 4 for four seasons.
"American Legion Baseball was a big part of summer for ballplayers," Thomas said. "Post 4 recruited the best ball players from Orangeburg, Holly Hill, Walterboro, Hampton, Bamberg, Ehrhardt, Denmark, Barnwell, Blackville, Norway, Springfield, Neeses, Elloree, North, Bowman, St. Matthews and Edisto.
"It was a big deal, the coach having to pick 20 ballplayers for his roster. we were coached by Bill Dukes (1 season) and Claude Myers (3 seasons)."
From 1969 through the early 1970s, Thomas was recruited for military duty, went to basic training, signed a free agent contract with the Washington Senators, played minor league baseball for a season, and was released when the Senators moved to Texas to become the Rangers.
Thomas moved back to Orangeburg and started a construction company, yet still had a longing to play baseball.
"I was recruited then to play in the Negro League for several years and enjoyed every game we played," Thomas said. "After that, I still wanted to give back to the game for all that was given to me by all the great coaches and players that carried me through the years."
Smoak and others appreciate the fact that Thomas spent time teaching them the sport they loved.
"Looking back, this man loved baseball and young people, and the community," Smoak said. "And it wasn't just for us boys, he had girls play on the team before there were softball teams around for them. He had 2 or 3 girls on his team several years.
"But, he wasn't a softball coach. He was a baseball coach, and he was our baseball coach."