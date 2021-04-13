Love for baseball, young people, community; Ex-Edisto youth players honor coach with reunion

School-age children don't often fully appreciate the teaching and coaching they receive in their formative years.

But when those kids mature into adults, memories of the teachers and coaches who took the time to show them the way can become much more valuable.

At least a dozen former Edisto Little League Baseball players from 40-plus years ago gathered at Dukes Bar-B-Que on Whitman Street in Orangeburg recently.

The reunion, decades past their childhood fields of dreams, was to honor their former head coach, Donald Thomas, who turned 70 years old two days after the event.

Thomas coached Edisto youth baseball in the Cordova and Cope area from 1974-91, teaching the game to more than 250 boys and girls.

Randy Smoak played on teams coached by Thomas in his early years of managing ball clubs, and Smoak gladly helped organize the weekend get-together.

"Coach was really touched and heartened and thankful that we would think about him and have this reunion; I felt like he deserved it," Smoak said. "About half the guys still live in the area around Orangeburg, maybe more than half.

