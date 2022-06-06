LEGION BASEBALL: Post 4 falls in opener

Orangeburg Post 4 opened the 2022 season Monday night with a 9-3 loss to West Columbia at historic Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.

Post 4 committed five errors that allowed eight unearned runs.

"We looked like a team that was playing its first game of the season," Orangeburg head coach Dukes Isgett said. "I told the team to not be disappointed. I saw some good things and I saw some bad things. We made a bunch of little errors that we normally don't make, but we fought back and tried hard."

After a scoreless first inning, Orangeburg opened the second inning with two throwing errors allowing West Columbia to get runners in scoring position. Post 79 was able to get some key hits and eventually put up four runs in the inning.

"They started bunting on us (in that second inning), and we looked confused," Isgett said. "We practice that defense all the time."

Isgett said one issue was the lack of games Post 4 was able to take part in before the season started. Isgett said he was also missing some of his starters in the game.

"If they only get one or two runs, we can fight back, but four runs is tough to come back from," Isgett said.

West Columbia added three more in the fifth inning. Post 4 opened the inning with an error and eventually give up a two-run home run to make the score 7-0.

Orangeburg answered with two runs in the fifth after Peyton Inabinet walked to open the inning. He would move to second on a groundout and take third on a passed ball. Forrest Sutcliffe drove him in with a sacrifice fly.

Later in the inning, Javon Stokes reached first after being hit by a pitch and took second on another wild pitch. Nick Ulmer would single to drive in Stokes making the score 7-2.

West Columbia answered with two runs in the sixth.

Post 4 got its last run in the sixth inning when Copeland Furtick hit a double to right field. He would try to steal third but the West Columbia catcher overthrew the third baseman allowing Furtick to score.

John Mack started the game for Orangeburg Post 4 on the mound throwing four innings. Sutcliffe and Inabinet also threw in relief.

"We have to try to improve every game," Isgett said. "We have another game with (West Columbia) Wednesday before opening league play Thursday. Those are the games that matter in the grand scheme of things. Tonight and Wednesday don't matter as much except in wins and losses, and I don't like to lose."

Post 4 travels to Brookland-Cayce High School to face West Columbia Wednesday and will be back at home Thursday against Charleston. Both games begin at 6:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0