LEGION BASEBALL: Charleston shuts out Post 4

Orangeburg Post 4 was unable to come up with a key hit Thursday as they were shut out at home 6-0 by Charleston Post 147.

"We're doing everything but hitting the ball," Orangeburg Post 4 head coach Dukes Isgett said. "If we hit, we win games. I've seen them do it in practice."

Post 4 had opportunities early, putting runners in scoring position in the first two innings. Orangeburg had the bases loaded in the second inning, but Charleston got a strikeout to end the inning.

Charleston was able to scratch a run in the top of the second as Mason Woznac drove in Chase Worrill with a single. Orangeburg Post 4 starting pitcher John Mack took a line drive off his glove hand, causing him to leave the game.

"Losing John Mack on the mound in the second inning was a big loss," Isgett said. "He's also one of our better bats in the lineup."

Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Orangeburg's Charlie McCutchen led off the inning with a single which was followed by a Forrest Sutcliffe single. Nick Ulmer walked to load the bases with nobody out.

After a visit to the mound, pinch-hitter Hoyt Bailey grounded into a fielders choice as Post 147 cut down the run at the plate. Coy Ford followed with a pop out to first base and JT Edwards lifted a fly ball to left that was caught.

Isgett said he thought about changing up the offensive strategy, but knew he had a chance to cut into the Charlston lead.

"With the bats we had coming up, we felt confident about being able to drive in one or two runs, then maybe get them in the seventh inning," Isgett said. "I thought about playing some small ball, but we have not looked comfortable handling the bat on bunt attempts this year."

Charleston added two runs in the seventh inning to make the final score 6-0.

JT Edwards and Javon Stokes joined McCutchen and Sutcliffe with hits Thursday night. Orangeburg Post 4 will be back in action Monday on the road at Charleston.

