Charleston manages sweep of Post 4

Charleston Post 147 completed the four-game sweep of Orangeburg Post 4 Thursday night with a 15-2 win in six innings.

Orangeburg struck first, loading the bases in the second inning. Jerry Sanders scored on a Peyton Inabinet sacrifice bunt, and Harrison Wimberly would score on a passed ball to give Orangeburg an early 2-0 lead.

Charleston would take the lead in the third inning when they scored six runs on five hits and two walks.

"I told our guys before the game that we could not give up the big inning," Orangeburg Post 4 head coach Dukes Isgett said. "But, we did it anyway (in the third). It boils down to fundamentals. When you have runners in scoring position and two strikes you have to put the ball in play. They did and we didn't."

Charleston added four runs in the fifth and four runs in the sixth to make the final score 15-2. Matt Smith led Post 147 with three hits and two RBIs. Alex Smalls, Hayes Snow and Calib Thompson each added two hits. Charleston finished with 15 hits and eight walks.

"I told (the Charleston) coach that they were having some great at-bats," Isgett said. "Their guys battled tonight, give them credit they are one of the top teams in the state."

Post 4 managed just three hits (Wimberly, Nick Ulmer and John Mack) and struck out 10 times.

"We're just not paying attention," Isgett said. "We're not staying focused for the whole game, and I don't know what I can do to fix that."

Orangeburg Post 4 (3-7) will close the season with two games against Hampton. The two teams are scheduled to meet Wednesday, July 6 at Hampton.

"We have a good team," Isgett said. "We're just going to keep moving forward, everybody should be back next week. We just have to build on the good things we've been able to do."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0