Orangeburg Post 4 closed out the regular season with a win Friday when it rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to defeat St. George Post 105 9-5.

St. George built a 4-0 lead with two runs in the first inning and two runs in the second inning. Post 4 would begin its comeback in the third inning as they posted seven runs to take a 7-4 lead.

Charlie McCutchen led off the inning with a double and pinch-runner Javon Stokes would score Orangeburg's first run on a JT Edwards single. Forrest Sutcliffe followed with a double that scored two runs. After a walk and hit-by-pitch, Trey Craig reached on an error that scored Sutcliffe to tie the game.

Nathan Moody gave Post 4 the lead when he scored on a passed ball. Javon Stokes and Colin Wolfe each scored on St. George errors to make the score 7-4.

Orangeburg would add to their lead in the fifth inning when Jerry Sanders led off the inning with a solo home run making the score 8-4. Later in the inning, Edwards reached on a double and would come around to score on a Sutcliffe double.

In the bottom of the inning, St. George loaded the bases with no outs but Post 4 was able to turn a double play. Jonathan Looper scored on the play making the score 9-5 but Post 105 flied out to end the threat.

Post 4 would allow just one hit over the last two innings giving the team its first win of the 2023 season.

Craig earned the win for Post 4 after he threw 5.2 innings allowing five hits and two earned runs. He struck out five batters and walked six.

Sutcliffe led Post 4 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs. Edwards had two hits and an RBI while McCutchen had two hits including a double. Sanders added an RBI with his solo home run.