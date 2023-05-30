Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Orangeburg Post 4 returns to Mirmow Field for its 2023 season opener Wednesday, May 30, against Manning-Santee.

Head coach Dukes Isgett said this year’s team features a good mix of first-year players and returning starters. Seven players on the 21-man roster played for Isgett last season, including Javon Stokes, Tadd Jameson, Charlie McCutcheon, Forrest Suttcliffe, Jerry Sanders, Hoyt Bailey and JT Edwards.

Isgett had the opportunity to evaluate this year’s talent through tryouts, practices and scrimmages. Post 4 played two preseason games against West Columbia Post 79, falling 10-3 and 8-1. During those games, players were given the opportunity to show what they could do in the field, on the mound and at the plate.

“We like the potential of this team,” Isgett said. “The attitude and effort has been there from the beginning. We’re looking forward to getting the season started.”

In the second scrimmage, McCutcheon, Bailey and Jameson each had hits for Post 4, along with newcomers Nathan Moody, Jordan Hawkins and Cameron King.

“Offensively, I expect our starters to compete at the plate by having good at-bats,” Isgett said. “I’ve been impressed with how we have hit the ball hard (in scrimmages). We have some speed, so we should be able to do some things once we get on base.”

Post 4 features an experienced pitching staff that threw a lot of innings last season. They are led by Edwards and Suttcliffe along with Sanders.

“We will likely lean on our more experienced pitchers,” Isgett said. “But, there have been some younger guys who have stood out and will be given an opportunity.”

The key to success will be the defense, and Isgett said there is a deep roster of talented players ready to take the next step.

“We have a great group of solid, fundamental players who have range in the infield and speed in the outfield,” Isgett said. “Any player on this team has the ability to step up and contribute in a plug and play scenario.”

After a second-place finish in league play last season, Orangeburg dropped a best-of-three series to Chesterfield in the first round of the state playoffs. This year, Post 4 is part of a five-team league that features Sumter, Charleston, Manning-Santee and St. George.

Teams will play a three-game series against each league opponent. Orangeburg opened its season on the road against Manning-Santee Tuesday night. They will host Post 68 Wednesday at Mirmow Field before wrapping up the series Thursday at Monarch Field.