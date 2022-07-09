Lake Marion takes 2 wins, advances

Lake Marion defeated North Charleston and Lewisville Saturday to advance to the Dixie Major 15U state baseball tournament final.

In the first game of the day, Lake Marion rallied from a 9-4 deficit by scoring six runs against North Charleston in the bottom of the sixth inning. North Charleston pitching walked three batters and hit three batters in the inning. The lone hit came from Tadd Jameson who singled home Bryson Williams and Chase Strickland.

Lake Marion's Mo Burroughs picked up the win after throwing the final 1.2 innings. He gave up two hits and did not allow a run as Lake Marion won 10-9.

Offensively, Lake Marion had four hits, but used 11 North Charleston walks. Despite not having a hit, Strickland led Lake Marion with three RBIs. Jameson had two hits and two RBIs while Williams finished with a hit and two RBIs. Christopher Glover added a hit and an RBI.

In its second game of the day, Lake Marion eliminated Lewisville 14-4 in six innings.

Lake Marion led 4-0 after the first inning, but Lewisville rallied to tie the game in the top of the second innings. Lake Marion would answer with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Williams and Crews Felder each had two hits and two RBIs to lead Lake Marion. Glover added a hit and two RBIs. Jameson, Strickland, Sage Davis, Turner Houck and Jordan Noell each added hits in the win.

Noell picked up the win and Crews got the save after throwing three innings allowing two hits and striking out five batters.

Midlands defeated North Charleston in an elimination game to finish Saturday's schedule. Lake Marion, who finished as runner-up in this tournament last year, will face Midland for the championship Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. at Orangeburg Prep Lower Campus. Lake Marion will have to be beaten twice to be eliminated.