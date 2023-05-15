SCHSL Class A

Lower State

East Clarendon 3, Branchville 2

Branchville’s Ben Wimberly and East Clarendon’s Caleb Coker had a pitcher’s duel Monday in Branchville with the Wolverines coming out on top 3-2.

Both pitchers threw complete games and each struck out four batters. Mason Conner led the Yellow Jackets with two hits.

With the loss, Branchville is eliminated from the Class A state tournament.

SCSIA Class 3A Softball Championship

Pee Dee Academy 12, Orangeburg Prep 4

Orangeburg Prep out-hit Pee Dee Academy 11-to-7 but came up short on the scoreboard 12-4 in Monday’s Class 3A state softball championship opener.

Jane Walker Yonce had three hits including a double to lead the Lady Indians. Layla Garrick had two hits; Payton Schurlknight had two hits and scored a run; Katherine Lambrecht had a hit and scored a run and Calee Hartzog had a hit and scored two runs.

Preston Schurlknight threw the final 3.2 innings striking out five batters.

Orangeburg Prep will look to even the best-of-three series Tuesday at home beginning at 6 p.m.

SCISA Class A Baseball Championship

Richard Winn Academy 14, Jefferson Davis Academy 1

Richard Winn Academy remained unbeaten after a 14-1 win over Jefferson Davis Academy in the first game of the SCISA Class A baseball championship series.

Both teams scored a run in the first, but the Eagles would add five in the second inning and eight in the third inning to end the game early.

Kaleb Lee led Jefferson Davis Academy with a hit and an RBI. Colson Loadholt and Paxton Wall each added hits in the loss.

The series shifts to Blackville Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Raiders must win to force a third game Thursday at a neutral site.

SCISA Class A Softball Championship

Holly Hill Academy 6, Jefferson Davis Academy 1

Holly Hill Academy took the first game of a three-game series 6-1 over Jefferson Davis Academy Monday night. The Lady Raiders can claim the Class A softball state championship with a win at Jefferson Davis Tuesday.

SCISA Class 2A

Calhoun Academy 7, Patrick Henry 6