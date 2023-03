Williston-Elko 11, Calhoun County 8

Calhoun County (4-1, 2-1) had nine hits, but fell to Williston-Elko 11-8 Friday.

Wayne Farmer Jr. and Jacob Edwards each had two hits to lead the Saints. Daeron James had a double, Cullen Sightler had a hit, Chippy Ayon had a hit, Chris Glover had a hit and Brian Inabinet had a hit.